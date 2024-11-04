Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Tennant has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 8.52%. Tennant’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tennant

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tennant by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tennant by 14.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tennant by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter valued at $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.