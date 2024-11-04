Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,522,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $187.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $196.29.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

