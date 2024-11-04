The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $154.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.29 and a twelve month high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $2,363,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.