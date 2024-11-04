The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.