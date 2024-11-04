The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $245.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.84 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

