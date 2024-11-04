Tlwm Has $2.26 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tlwm trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 21,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.47 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

