TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. TTEC has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.740-0.970 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.67 million. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTEC stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $247.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

