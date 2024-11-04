Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CFO Buys $152,000.00 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Fuhrman bought 9,500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,584. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

TYRA stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $865.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

