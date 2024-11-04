Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CFO Buys $152,000.00 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Fuhrman bought 9,500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,584. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %
TYRA stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $865.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
