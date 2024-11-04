Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after buying an additional 214,635 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Unilever by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unilever by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,136 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.