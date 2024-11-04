United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

