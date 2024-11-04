Uniti Group Inc. recently filed an 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, notifying shareholders and the public about significant developments within the company. The filing, dated October 30, 2024, covered various areas that impact Uniti’s financial standing and operations.

In the 8-K report, Uniti announced that during the third quarter of 2023, the company had recorded a goodwill impairment and related income tax benefits. Subsequently, it was found that these figures were understated, leading to a $38.0 million increase in net loss for that period. The company identified this as an immaterial correction, reflecting a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting.

On October 30, 2024, the audit committee of Uniti, along with senior management and independent auditors, decided that the error related to 2023 financial statements was material. Consequently, the 2023 Interim Financial Statements should no longer be relied upon. The restated 2023 Interim Financial Statements are expected to be included in the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Additionally, in a separate disclosure, Uniti mentioned it is providing financial and other information about Windstream Holdings II, LLC, related to the period ending September 30, 2024. The information has been furnished by Windstream and involves no interference from Uniti during its preparation or review.

Uniti also touched upon its upcoming merger with Windstream, stating that it has completed refinancing efforts. The merger is anticipated to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The company is currently focused on preparing for the merger, while continuing with its day-to-day operations.

The filing concluded with notes about forward-looking statements, financial statements, and exhibits attached to the report. Uniti presented a detailed update on its financial results, operational highlights, and progress on its merger plans, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the exhibit for detailed financial and operational information.

Please note that all information provided is as per the 8-K SEC Filing submitted by Uniti Group Inc. and reflects their official statements and disclosures.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

