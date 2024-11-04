US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

