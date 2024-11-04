US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $175,979,000. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 860,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

