US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $67,854,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of D stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 140.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Barclays lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

