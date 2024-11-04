US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.26% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

