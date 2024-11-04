US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,747 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $587,544,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,171,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 10,373.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,971,000 after buying an additional 1,025,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

NYSE:SE opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of -272.51 and a beta of 1.52. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

