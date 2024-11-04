US Bancorp DE Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $133.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.