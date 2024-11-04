US Bancorp DE Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,576,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.60 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

