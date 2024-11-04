US Bancorp DE Has $7.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.19% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $43.67 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

