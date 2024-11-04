US Bancorp DE Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

