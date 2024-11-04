US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,151 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 604.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 62,431 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 144,077 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $57.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $62.49.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.