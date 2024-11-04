US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,897 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

