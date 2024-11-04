US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,827 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $163.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $171.93.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,744 shares of company stock worth $4,089,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

