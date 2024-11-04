US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,464,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

