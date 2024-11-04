US Bancorp DE Sells 124 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,475,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,342.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,403.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,396.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $953.28 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

