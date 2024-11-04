US Bancorp DE Sells 5,758 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in STERIS by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in STERIS by 48.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE stock opened at $225.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

