Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $586.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $580.74 and a 200-day moving average of $561.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $418.22 and a twelve month high of $612.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

