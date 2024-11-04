Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

VEEV opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

