Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE VTR opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ventas has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,533 shares of company stock worth $12,737,341 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $257,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

