Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.23 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

