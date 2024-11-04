Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,154 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $58.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

