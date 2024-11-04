Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,464,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Evergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Evergy by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $37,526,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Evergy by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.