Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 549,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,200,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $24,971,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

AXSM stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.