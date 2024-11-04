Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,208 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

UTHR opened at $374.02 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $377.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.40 and a 200-day moving average of $317.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.45, for a total value of $1,171,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,350.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.45, for a total value of $1,171,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,308.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,412 shares of company stock worth $33,971,508 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

