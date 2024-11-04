Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 316.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $264.07 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.24 and a fifty-two week high of $284.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,890,276. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

