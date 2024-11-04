Wellchange Holdings Company Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 11th (NASDAQ:WCT)

Wellchange’s (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 11th. Wellchange had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Wellchange’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wellchange Stock Down 3.5 %

Wellchange stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Wellchange has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

About Wellchange

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services.

