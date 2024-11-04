Whelan Financial Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.23 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.