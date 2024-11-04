This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read William Penn Bancorporation’s 8K filing here.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More