Williams & Novak LLC Sells 402 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Williams & Novak LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 654,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $197.93 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.47 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.77. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total transaction of $1,716,551.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,656.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.