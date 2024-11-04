Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.