1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,674,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,660,039.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $525.32 million, a P/E ratio of -58.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 210,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLWS. StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.