21,563 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

