265 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after buying an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 943,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,332,000 after purchasing an additional 112,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.63.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.73, for a total transaction of $490,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,087,604. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $10,633,777 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $895.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $807.85. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

