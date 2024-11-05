338 Shares in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at $222,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $398,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,484 shares in the company, valued at $36,110,856. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $1,275,641. 61.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $174.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $285.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.50.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

