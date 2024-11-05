355 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $108.96. The company has a market cap of $964.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

