54,791 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZETA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zeta Global by 25.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NYSE:ZETA opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

