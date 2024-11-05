5,691 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

