685 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 685 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 15,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after buying an additional 1,356,634 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,773,000 after acquiring an additional 446,762 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,494,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MasTec by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MasTec by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 531,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Up 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $138.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

View Our Latest Report on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.