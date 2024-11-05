7,200 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 81,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 120.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

PDEC opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

