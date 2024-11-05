abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,439 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

